Flyin’ to the Hoop Basketball Invitational tips off with new additions

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the Miami Valley’s biggest sporting events is about to tip off. Flyin’ to the Hoop is back for its 15th year to showcase the best high school basketball players across the nation and right here at home.

New this year, they’ve added a woman’s game as well as a $1,000 scholarship for one lucky player.

The four day event features 20 games and 37 teams.

In the event’s 15 years, 35 players have gone on to play professionally.

President and founder of the high school basketball invitational Eric Horstman said the event draws in a large crowd of up to 20,000 people to watch some of the best players in the country.

“Every year as it gets bigger and bigger it’s amazing to me. It started out as an idea in a couple of our heads and now it’s turned into the monster it is today,” Horstman said.

In the past, the event has generated a $2 million economic boost locally from hotel stays, eateries and shopping.