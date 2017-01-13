Former shelter dog finds his calling as a police K9

LUDLOW, KY (WCMH) — Ludlow Police K9 Oakley has found his true calling after being adopted from an animal shelter.

“When I got this dog, he wasn’t trained in anything other than he would sit and he would stay. And that was about it,” Lt. Bart Beck tells WLWT.

Before learning to be quick on commands, and sniffing out drugs, Oakley was a high-stress dog with little chance of being adopted from the Kenton County Animal Shelter.

That’s when he met Beck. “We just kind of stood there and looked at each other for half a heartbeat, and I was kind of wondering if he was going to bite me. And he jumped up on my shoulders and started licking my face.”

After a year of police training, and the blessing from the city, Oakley earned his first national K9 certification last winter. He’s continued his training since then and three months ago, caught his first suspect.

“When we got our first burglary suspect, I felt like we made it and we proved ourselves as an actual K9 team,” Beck tells WLWT.

Oakley turns three in March.