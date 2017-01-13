Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters off Ray Tensing retrial

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will not handle former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing’s retrial, his office announced Friday.

Deters will be trying accused serial killer Anthony Kirkland in May, when Tensing’s retrial is scheduled.

Chief Assistant Prosecutors Seth Tieger and Stacey Graffenreid will prosecute the Tensing trial, Deters announced.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Mark Piepmeier and Rick Gibson worked alongside Deters as the county tried Tensing in November for the shooting death of unarmed motorist Sam DuBose during a traffic stop in July 2015.

“Seth and Stacey will bring a fresh set of eyes to the case and will have the time necessary to prepare for the retrial,” Deters said. “This was a hard decision for me, as I feel strongly about prosecuting the Tensing case myself, but it is crucial that both cases have prosecutors assigned who can properly prepare.”