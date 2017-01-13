Miami County bridge named National Historic Landmark

GREENHILLS, Ohio (AP) — The site where the Ohio National Guard shot and killed four Kent State University students during a protest on May 4, 1970, is among three new National Historic Landmarks in Ohio.

The U.S. Department of the Interior designated 24 new landmarks nationwide through the program intended to promote preservation of historic sites of value to the country.

It says the Kent State shootings helped change public opinion about the Vietnam War and led to changes in military policy for civil disturbances.

Two new landmarks are in southwest Ohio.

Miami County’s Eldean Bridge is cited as an excellent example of 19th-century covered-bridge construction.

Also listed is the Greenhills Historic District near Cincinnati. It’s considered an historic residential suburb as one of three New Deal greenbelt towns built by the federal government.

