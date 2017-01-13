Nearby condos could impact Warped Wing’s business

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local brewery celebrates their third anniversary this weekend. Owners are planning for growth, but something out of their control might impact them.

Craft brewing is a renaissance in downtown Dayton. It a stout combination.

“We’ve been very fortunate. We have outstanding staff, and we’re producing some pretty good beer. As a result we’re fortunate to be well received by the community.” Joe Waizmann is President of Warped Wing Brewing Company.

It’s been open for three years.

And it comes with a problem most businesses wouldn’t mind.

“Outgrew it in our first six months of operation. We anticipated it happening, but maybe not that swiftly.” Inside the brewery, workers know the routine.

Brews are batched and sealed up ready for delivery.

“Outside the brewery. A different story. New condominiums are going up and parking is going down.” But Waizmann says that could be a good thing.

“Folks that are directly across the street from us, I have to think that a fair number will want to come in and frequent our establishment.” The parking lot originally on this plot of land was leased to Montgomery County Public Library, then sold.

And Waizmann says business is still buzzing. “It’s less of an issue than I originally thought.”

The Public Library and the community have been supportive of the brewery, helping with overflow parking.

Back inside — the beer is flowing. Maybe a bit too fast.

“We’re in some discussions to see what it might take to be able to control our destiny and see what it takes to explore this property or any property downtown.” Waizmann says that’s still years down the road.