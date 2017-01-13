NFL reschedules Steelers Sunday game to prime time

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The weather this weekend is affecting more than the roads over the weekend.

The National Football League Friday moved the kickoff time of the Divisional Playoff game between Pittsburgh Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs from midday to prime time, slated to start around 8:20 p.m.

The move was made due to severe weather expected across the country and league officials were concerned about public safety in light of a forecasted ice storm.

The schedule to replace the football game will be:

  • 12 p.m.- 1 p.m.- Premier League Soccer: Man United v. Liverpool – Live (2nd half)
  • 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – NHL: Philadelphia v. Washington – Live (entire game)
  • 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – NFL Turning Point (Recorded)
  • 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – USSA Freestyle Cup (as previously scheduled)

