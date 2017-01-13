Ohio hospital: Visitor maybe exposed others to tuberculosis

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Health officials say people at a northeastern Ohio hospital late last year may have been exposed to tuberculosis through a visitor who was later diagnosed with the airborne bacterial infection.

The Summit County Health Department said Friday it’s investigating the potential exposure from someone who visited a neonatal intensive care unit at Summa Akron City Hospital between mid-November and mid-December.

Hospital officials say the risk of others becoming infected is low, but the risk of complications is higher if young children become sick. They’re trying to identify anyone who may have been exposed to evaluate whether further examination or treatment is needed. So far, they say they’ve identified several dozen people with possible exposure.

They say anyone who was exposed in this case wouldn’t pose a risk to others now.