Ohio man accused of sucking teen’s toes at mall, police looking for more victims

WCMH Published:

TOLEDO, OH (WCMH) – A Toledo teen says she was targeted by a man while working at a mall store, and the encounter ended with the man sucking the girl’s toes.

It’s a bizarre story, but police say they are taking the incident seriously.

WTOL reports the incident happened just before Christmas. Melissa Portala says her 18-year-old daughter called her on the phone and asked her to listen to her entire story without saying a word.

“I was stunned absolutely stunned I had no words I was speechless,” Portala said.

“He asked to see her shoes because he said he liked her shoes,” said Lt. Joe Hefferman with the Toledo Police Department.

Police described the suspect as a well-dressed, very engaging man.

Portala’s daughter filed a police report, which led to the suspect, Joseph Jones, being arrested.

WTOL reported that Jones could be linked to at least one other incident.

Investigators are now looking for more victims, and ask that anyone who has encountered Jones to call Toledo police.

