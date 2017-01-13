Ohio State Highway Patrol preparing for freezing rain

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over the weekend, there’s potential for slick spots in parts of the Miami Valley. Along I-75, crews treated the interstate all day Friday in preparation of what could happen Friday night.

As of Friday evening, no major accidents were reported. Still, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be extra throughout their weekend.

“When that initially icing starts coming through the area and hitting the roadways,” Sgt. Dallas Root said. “Those back roads and some of those state routes that get less attention and less traveled are going to be the one that are you most problem areas.”

That’s why OSP Sgt. Dallas Root is warning drivers to think twice before getting out. But if you do decide to drive, map out your route before hand. Take the roads that are highly traveled and heavily monitored by salt trucks.

“Those are the roadways that aren’t going to freeze as quickly, especially at 32 degrees,” Sgt. Root said. “When its right in that threshold between rain or ice.”

Friday evening, the majority of major roads in the Miami Valley were calms without any back-ups or accidents. Although, it wasn’t the same in other parts of the Midwest.

In Missouri, the Governor calling on the National Guard and activating the state’s Emergency Operations Center. In Kansas, a state of emergency has declared leading people to stock up at grocery stores.

Meanwhile here at home, Sgt. Root is asking drivers to be extra cautious, especially on bridges.

“There is no ground temperature underneath a bridge,” Sgt. Root said. “It’s is whatever air temperature it is so your bridges do freeze up rather quickly before most of your roadways.”

Friday night, OSP is operating under normal staffing levels. But if conditions worsen and the number of accident begin to pile up, they have people standing by ready to jump into action.