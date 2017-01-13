OSP: 144 jars of THC-infused beveraged seized in Ohio traffic stop

ELYRIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers seized 366 grams of “shatter” — a marijuana concentrate, 144 jars of THC infused beverage and 14 grams of marijuana valued at $11,000 from a vehicle stopped for a speed violation.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Jan. 4 on the Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County.

Troopers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle while they were talking to the driver, Terica Poole, 36, of Akron, according to OSP. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the items.

Poole was incarcerated in the Lorain County Jail on charges for possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.