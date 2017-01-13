Police investigate car theft in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police are looking for a man who stole items from a car early on Friday morning.

Police responded to a theft call around 5:30 a.m. on Friday in the 5300 block of Heather Way. Officers were told someone stealing from a car was confronted by the owner and a fight took place.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found no fight had happened. The suspect, described as a man wearing a light colored hoodie and jeans, fled on foot.

Officers and the Huber Heights K-9 unit tracked the suspect to Hilgeford Drive and Lofino Court but couldn’t find him. Police did find some items taken from the car.

Huber Heights Police ask anyone with information about the theft to call 937-233-2080.