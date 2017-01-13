Police looking for two theft suspects

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help identifying two men in connection with a theft investigation.

The theft happened January 7 at the Spin Kemp Laundromat in the 600 block of Spinning Road.

Police say the two unknown men pictured tampered wit the coin operated laundry machines and stole money from them.

According to investigators, the two men may have been involved in similar crimes in the past.

If you know these men or have any information you are asked to call Riverside Police at 937-233-2080 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).