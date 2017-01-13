Police: Ohio man charged after child porn found on his computer

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg man has been charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

According to court records, the Franklin County Internet Crimes Task force tracked child pornography back to an address in Reynoldsburg. During a search warrant on January 12th, 2017, child pornography was found on a computer belonging to Arthur St. John.

St. John, 30, is employed by Mount Carmel Health as a Health Information Specialist.

He was given a $50,000 bond and ordered to stay away from all minors.