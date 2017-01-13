Road crews pre-treat highways in anticipation of freezing rain

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A freezing rain advisory means roads could be slick Friday night and Saturday morning. Crews started pre-treating the roads late Thursday night and continued through Friday.

Crews across the Miami Valley have been treating highways and main thoroughfares with brime–that’s a mixure of salt and water. Using brime allows crews enough time to reach all their routes before roads get too slick.

We checked in with one of those crews earlier Friday. In Shelby County, 3 trucks are out pre-treating the main roads, hills and alleys.

The Sidney Public Works Department is staying prepare just in case conditions get worse. They’ll have 4 trucks sitting, ready to go, with drivers on call throughout Friday night and Saturday.

The City will monitor the weather until 10:30 Friday night. Then, the Sidney Police Department will take over that job overnight.

“We’re watching the radar and the forecast,” Sidney Public Works Director Gary Clough said. “It looks like we may get some ice throughout the evening. We’re certainly ready to handle that, but if it gets worse we are ready to respond quickly.”

That Freezing Rain Advisory is in effect starting at 7 o’clock Friday night and running until 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.