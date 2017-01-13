RTA buses rolling once again

DAYTON (WDTN) — RTA buses are rolling once again in the City of Dayton.

The first buses pulled out to begin running routes around 4 a.m. on Friday, after the RTA and the union for drivers and mechanics reached an agreement to end a four-day strike.

Expect buses to start rolling back into service around 4 a.m. Friday. Thank you, customers. It's time to ride! — Greater Dayton RTA (@GDRTA) January 13, 2017

The buses has been parked since Sunday night, when negotiations between the RTA and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 failed to produce a new contract agreement.

The union went on strike on Monday morning, with more than 400 workers walking off the job, and the strike continued until Wednesday night when the RTA and the union reached an agreement on a new contract.

The RTA and the union are expected to vote on the contract on Tuesday, but part of the agreement was for drivers and mechanics to return to work on Friday morning.

Details of the agreement weren’t disclosed. Union officials previously said the sticking points in the negotiations were back pay, working conditions and proposed changes to health care plans.

RTA CEO Mark Donaghy also announced on Thursday, all RTA rides in January would be free as part of the “pay what you want” initiative, to thank customers for their patience during the strike.

Fences put up during the strike are coming down, as riders will have access to Wright Stop Plaza on Friday morning.

The transportation system serves about 30,000 riders a day.