Searchers find more human remains in Lake Erie

Members of the Cleveland Police Mounted Unit ride the Lake Erie shoreline, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed. Tuesday marks the third straight day that conditions have allowed recovery teams to search the lake for a Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND (AP) – Officials say they have recovered more human remains in their search for wreckage of a corporate jet carrying six people that crashed in Lake Erie two weeks ago.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said Thursday that DNA testing will be required to make positive identification of the remains found Wednesday. Officials have said remains found Jan. 6 on a seat pulled from the lake were those of a male.

Searchers on Thursday found more debris believed to be from the plane.

Officials say at least 250 pieces of debris have been recovered so far. That includes the left wing and an engine cover, among other large items.

The victims are a Columbus businessman, his wife, their two sons, their neighbor and their neighbor’s daughter, a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.

