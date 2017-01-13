Suspect pulls knife on store manager during robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man who pulled a knife on a store employee during a robbery Thursday.

The incident happened around 1:30 Thursday afternoon at the Dollar General in the 1400 block of Wayne Avenue.

According to a police report on the incident, police responded to an armed robbery call at the store. When officers arrived they met with the store manager.

The manager told them he saw a man walking through the store placing items inside his jacket. The manager said he confronted the man and told him to give the items back.

The suspect produced two frozen pizzas from inside his jacket and gave them back the manager. He then walked toward the exit. The manager tells police he then told the man to give the rest of the items back or e would be forced to call police.

The police reports says the man then said to the manager, “I have something for you Mr. Dollar General.” And pulled a knife out of his pocket, opened it, and pointed at the manager “in at threatening manner.”

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras. Police are looking for a white male and a white woman who was in the store with the man. The woman is described as 35-40 years of age, about 5-feet tall, with blonde hair and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

There is no further description of the man. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.