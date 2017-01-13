VIDEO: Car on fire in Wright State parking lot

By Published:
This image sent to 2 NEWS via Report It! shows a car on fire in a parking lot at Wright State University Friday. (WDTN Photo/Report It!)
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A 2 NEWS viewer sent video to us Friday morning of a car on fire in a parking lot at Wright State University.

The student told 2 NEWS he was on his way to class Friday morning when he noticed smoke in the next parking lot over. He says he noticed the smoke around 7:40 a.m.

When he went to get video he said police were just then arriving to help.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in this fire. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident.

