VIDEO: Highway police come to aid of jackknifed trailer

(Courtesy: California Highway Police)
(Courtesy: California Highway Police)

TRUCKEE, CA. (WDTN) – The driver of a jackknifed trailer had some help from the California Highway Police this week.

According to the California Highway Police Facebook post the driver had jackknifed at the top of the grade. When the driver had lost it at the top of the hill, he had broke the air lines to his rear trailer.

This caused the braked on rear trailer to lock up.

California Highway Police arrived on the scene and asked the driver if he could get himself going and they would give him space to get down to the next shoulder.

It took twenty minutes before the traffic was flowing on Interstate 20.

