West Carrollton adopts new landlord registration plan

18 months ago the city of West Carrollton set out to develop a better strategy to improve the condition of the city’s rental properties.

On January 13th, West Carrollton implemented their plan.

On December 13th, the West Carrollton city council approved a new rental registration plan that city leaders hope will help keep up the appearance of the city.

Under the new plan, all landlords must register their properties with the Montgomery county auditor by June 30th or face a $150 fine.

However, the main aspect of the new plan is exterior home inspections. West Carrollton Planning Director Greg Gains said the parameters of unit inspection prolonged the finalization of the city’s plan.

Gains explained, “I would say the cost of the program (was the main hurdle). Particularly for the larger multi-family complexes that have hundreds of units.” Gains added. “It would have been a per-unit fee and that would have a significant impact on their (landlords) bottom line.”

Gains added, ”In regards to the inspections, the first one is free. If we come back and find out that any violations are not corrected then we could levy a re-inspection fee of 87 dollars.”

According to the city, 42 percent of the houses and apartments in West Carrollton are rental units.

Code enforcement officer Bob Bobbitt will lead a small team to conduct the exterior inspections.

Bobbitt will look for physical issues to structures but the main problem is general yard clutter. Bobbitt says, “The number one thing is just generally rubbish around the property,” He added, “Rubbish is a big word that covers a lot of territory. It can be unmounted tires, it can be literally trash bags or it can be trash around the property.”

The West Carrollton city council has budgeted thirty thousand dollars for this program. They say most of that money will be used to hire additional help for inspections.

Landlords that have questions are urged to get ahold of the West Carrollton Development office at 859-5184.