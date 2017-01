HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was held at gunpoint during a home invasion burglary on Friday morning.

Police responded to a call at 3:05 a.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Park End Drive.

Police Dispatch says a woman called police and said men broke into her home and held her at gunpoint while they burglarized her home.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

Police have not released suspect information yet.

The burglary is under investigation.