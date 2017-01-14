Allen County Sheriff resigns amid investigation

By Published:
Allen County Sheriff Samuel Crish (Photo provided)
Allen County Sheriff Samuel Crish (Photo provided)

LIMA, Ohio (AP) – The Allen County sheriff in northwestern Ohio is resigning at the end of January amid a series of personal and legal problems.

The Lima News reports Sheriff Sam Crish’s decision comes months after the FBI searched his office amid an unspecified pending investigation and he acknowledged receiving treatment for a gambling addiction. He also faces several lawsuits alleging loans weren’t repaid.

His attorney, Mike Rumer, says Crish felt it was best to retire and to focus on his treatment, on repaying people to whom he owes money and on defending against other false claims of unpaid loans.

Crish was first elected in 2008 and was re-elected without opposition in November.

He has not been charged in the FBI investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s