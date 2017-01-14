Alstork rallies Raiders past Panthers

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Down 11 with 14 minutes to play, the Wright State men’s basketball team outscored Milwaukee 34-20 the rest of the way, half of those coming from Mark Alstork, as they rallied for a 70-67 Horizon League victory at Milwaukee Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers hit their first seven field goal attempts, including a pair of threes, in jumping out to a 16-8 lead five minutes into the contest, but the Raiders hung close and eventually tied the score at 23 as Mike La Tulip completed a three-point play at the 10:23 mark.

WSU, though, could not take the lead as UWM went back in front on back-to-back jumpers from Brock Stull and maintained a slight 31-28 edge heading into the halftime break.

Milwaukee shot 46 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including four of 10 from behind the arc, while Wright State shot 40 percent overall, hitting just one of nine from three-point range.

The Panthers scored the first five points of the second half and took their biggest lead of the game at 47-36 on a Bryce Nze layup with 14 minutes to play.

The Raiders would start their comeback from there, however, by scoring the next 11 points to tie the game, five coming from Alstork, and finally took the lead for the first time at 51-49 on a La Tulip layup with 7:23 left.

From there, the game was tied on six different occasions until Stull put UWM up 66-64 on a jumper at the 1:13 mark.

Alstork, though, answered with a three to give WSU the lead for good with 58 seconds left and after Justin Mitchell connected on two foul shots with seven seconds to go, Alstork hit another free throw with 0.6 seconds left for the final margin.

Wright State shot 54 percent in the second half, including five of 11 three-pointers, to finish at 46 percent for the game while Milwaukee shot 48 percent to end up at 47 percent overall.

Mitchell posted a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Raiders and added five assists while Alstork finished with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds, with all 17 points coming in the final 14 minutes. Grant Benzinger chipped in 14 points and La Tulip had 12.

Wright State (12-7, 3-3 Horizon) returns home next weekend to host Detroit Mercy on Friday, January 20, at 7:00 and Oakland on Sunday, January 22, at 2:00.