TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire heavily damages a home in Troy.

According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, firefighters were called to the 300 block of Vincent Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming out of the front of the home and flames from the back.

Everyone in the house at the time was able to escape. No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.