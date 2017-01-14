Freezing rain possible until early afternoon

*****FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY CONTINUES UNTIL 1 PM*****

A light coating of ice has formed overnight due to freezing rain in many locations. More freezing rain is expected to spread over the Miami Valley this morning. Patchy drizzle and fog is already ongoing. Temperatures are generally below freezing and further north this may cause a brief period of sleet as well with little to no accumulation. Bridges, overpasses and untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be slick. Allow for extra time to get to your destination. As of 8 AM road temperatures in Dayton are near 30 degrees. If you are traveling south towards Cincinnati, precipitation should mainly just be rain once you reach I-275. Right now road temperatures from Lebanon and Middletown south are around 33-34 degrees. Rainfall will be most widespread between 10 AM and 2 PM across the Miami Valley. Rainfall amounts expected less than 0.25″. Ice accumulations less than 0.10″.

Today: Light freezing rain, rain, drizzle and fog. Further north, sleet possible. High 34

This evening: Rain ends.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cool. High 37

Monday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 50 Low 50

Tuesday: Rain High 58 Low 39

Wednesday: AM Rain. Mostly Cloudy. High 47 Low 35

Thursday: Partly cloudy High 52 Low 42

Friday: Partly cloudy High 55 Low 46