Girl, 3, struck by car near Festival of Lights, dies

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – A 3-year-old girl who was struck by a car Nov. 26 has died, the Hamilton County Coroner reports.

Cincinnati police said Khloe Pitts was crossing Vine Street in a crosswalk to the Festival of Lights with her mother when a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse traveling southbound struck them.

The driver continued without checking on the condition of the victims, police said.

Officers found the car involved parked nearby shortly after the crash.

Donteiz Dickey, 22, of Reading, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of stopping after accident on public roads or highways.

Dickey is in jail on a $400,000 bond.