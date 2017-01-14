Jefferson Regional Water Authority issues boil advisory for customers

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Jefferson Regional Water Authority has issued a boil advisory for it’s customers.

It’s due to a water main break on South Union and Derby Roads that happened around 9 p.m. Friday.

Water service has been shut off to an unknown number of homes.

A representative from the authority says crews are working to repair the break and water should be restored later today.

Customers are advised to boil water used for cooking and consumption.

The order will remain until further notice.

The Jefferson Regional Water Authority services the townships of Jefferson, Miami, Jackson and the cities of Germantown, Trotwood, West Carrollton & Moraine and Miamisburg.