Jefferson Regional Water Authority issues boil advisory for customers

By Published: Updated:
Faucet
Faucet

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Jefferson Regional Water Authority has issued a boil advisory for it’s customers.

It’s due to a water main break on South Union and Derby Roads that happened around 9 p.m. Friday.

Water service has been shut off to an unknown number of homes.

A representative from the authority says crews are working to repair the break and water should be restored later today.

Customers are advised to boil water used for cooking and consumption.

The order will remain until further notice.

The Jefferson Regional Water Authority services the townships of Jefferson, Miami, Jackson and the cities of Germantown, Trotwood, West Carrollton & Moraine and Miamisburg.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s