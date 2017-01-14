Person shoots, kills self after running from police in Moraine

11-14-moraine-shooting

MORAINE, Ohio – A person dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after running from police in Moraine.

Police say officers on patrol saw four people in a car and another car behind them in the parking lot of Elastizell Systems, Inc., located at 2475 Arbor Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

When officers went to investigate, one of occupants of the car took off running. That individual died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Two individuals took off in one of the cars. They are still on the loose. One individual was taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.

 

