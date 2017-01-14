Tentative agreement between RTA and ATU released

RTA buses begin running routes again after the end of a strike by the union. (WDTN Photo)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS has obtained a copy of the tentative agreement reached by The Dayton Regional Transport Authority and The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385.

The RTA Board and the union members will both meet to approve the agreement Tuesday.

The two major sticking points during negotiations, healthcare costs and wages, are spelled out in the contract. In the contract, union workers will receive pay raises and health insurance costs are spelled out.

The agreement also includes provisions that either party may reopen Article IX, which deals with the health care plan, by giving written notice no later than June 1. If the parties are unable to come to an agreement, workers could strike again with a 10-day notice on December 31.

Click here to read the tentative agreement between RTA and ATU.
