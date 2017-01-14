Williams, Cooke lead Flyers to win at Duquesne

PITTSBURGH, Pa – Xeyrius Williams scored a career-high 19 points and Charles Cooke scored 18 off the bench as the Dayton Flyers earned a 76-57 road win over the Duquesne Dukes.

Kendall Pollard added eight points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Scoochie Smith battled foul trouble most of the game, but finished with 12 points.

Dayton improved to 13-4 overall and 4-1 in the Atlantic 10. The Flyers have won 11 of their last 13 games.

GAME BREAKDOWN

The Flyers led at the half, 39-26, thanks to 11 points from Williams. UD forced 14 first half turnovers, the second-highest total of the year.

The Dayton defense forced Duquesne to shoot 1 of 7 from three-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

The Dukes came out in the second half on fire opening with a 9-2 run and cutting the Dayton lead to 41-35.

UD settled down and extended its lead to 56-45 with 8:27 to go after a Smith three.

Dayton used a 9-3 run soon after to give the Flyers a 65-50 advantage. That’s all the Flyers needed as UD held on for the victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Dayton is 12-1 this season when three or more players score in double figures.

UD is 12-0 this year when shooting 40 percent or better from the floor. The Flyers shot 43 percent against the Dukes.

Williams’ previous career-best was a 15-point effort against Nebraska. He’s scored in double figures in two of the last four games.

Cooke has scored in double figures in all but one game this season.

The 22 turnovers Dayton forced against Duquesne were the most against a Division I opponent this year. UD forced 29 turnovers against Saint Joseph’s College, a Division II school.

Duquesne came into the game as the top rebounding team in the A-10. UD won the battle on the glass, 37-35.

This is just Dayton’s second win at PPG Paints Arena.

UP NEXT

The Flyers return home to host the Richmond Spiders on Thursday, Jan 19 at 7 p.m. ET.