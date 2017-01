HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were trapped inside a car after crashing into a pole Sunday night.

It happened just after 9:50 p.m. at West Siebenthaler Ave. near Wales Dr.

Officials say a deputy witnessed the crash happen.

The victims, a male and three females were sent to area hospitals and have not been identified.

One of the victims is in serious condition, according to police.