Dayton stand-off ends peacefully

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police and SWAT were called out to a home in Dayton after a man threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend.

Officials say the woman called dispatch saying her ex was threatening to shoot her around 2:22 a.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to the residence at 166 Kastner Ave. and spent more than four hours trying to get the suspect, 29-year-old Justin Brown out of the home.

Two young children and another woman were home at the time.

Around 7 a.m. Brown was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

He’s facing aggravated felonious assault, kidnapping, abduction, inducing panic, domestic violence, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.