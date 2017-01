DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of S. Gettysburg Ave.

Officials say a man was hit by a silver SUV, but couldn’t release the victim’s age or identity.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

