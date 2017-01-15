Pizza delivery driver robbed and stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are looking for a man they say robbed and stabbed a pizza delivery driver.

According to police reports, the driver had just delivered a pizza to an address in the 20 block of South Westview Street just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

The driver told officers while walking back to his car a man approached him asking for a light. The driver then jumped in his vehicle and locked the doors.

The reports says the man was going around the car trying to open the doors but was unsuccessful. The suspect found the front window was down and jumped through it.

He then ordered the victim to “drive, drive, drive” but the driver didn’t comply. The suspect then ordered the driver to give him money and threatened to kill him. The driver gave the man all the money he had which amounted to $15 or $20.

When the driver tried to escape, the suspect stabbed him in the torso. The suspect took off and was last seen going towards East Third Street.

A medic was called to the scene; however, the driver refused treatment.

The incident is under investigation.