Dayton Police searching for drive-thru robbery suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man they say drove a car into a drive thru and robbed it.

Crews were called to North Dayton Drive Thru located in the 1200 block of Troy St. just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to police reports, the suspect drove the car through a garage door.

The report says the suspect stole some loose change from cash registers and some food items.

The suspect tried to get away in the car but the front tire was shredded. He then took off on foot.

Police believe they do know the identity of the suspect.

