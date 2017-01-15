Shots fired at car causes it to crash, police looking for shooter and victim

By Published:
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Shots fired at a car causes it to crash now Dayton police are looking for a suspect and the victim.

The accident happened at the U.S. Bank located in the 2300 block of North Gettysburg around noon Sunday.

Witnesses tell 2 News two cars were traveling on Gettysburg when the driver of one car started shooting at the other.

The second car jumped the curb and ended up crashing in the parking lot of the bank.

When police arrived at the scene, the shooter and and the victim were nowhere to be found.

Police say the suspect may have thrown the gun over a fence while getting away but no weapon was found.

No one was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

 

 

