Spotty drizzle/fog & icy spots this morning. Lots of clouds today.

A frontal boundary to our south will slowly lift northward today.  As it does so, we may see a spotty shower.  This morning, secondary roads are still damp and where temperatures are below freezing there may be a few slick spots.  Patchy fog and drizzle is possible throughout the morning.  Warm air will continue to move into the area on Monday before a cold front presses east on Tuesday bringing in a chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

Today:  AM spotty drizzle, fog and refreeze on the roads this morning.  Otherwise mostly cloudy.  High 37

Tonight:  Spotty light rain.  Cloudy.  Low 31

MLK:  Warmer!  Mostly cloudy.  High 50

Monday night:  A few showers developing.  Temps steady to slowly rising.  Low 49

Tuesday:  Showers likely.  Isolated thunderstorm possible. High 58  Low 39

Wednesday:  AM clouds, a little PM sun.  High 47  Low 34

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy & mild.  High 52  Low 40

Friday:  Chance of showers.  High 55  Low 45

Saturday:  Mild.  Mostly cloudy.  High 59  Low 45

