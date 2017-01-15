Spotty drizzle/fog & icy spots this morning. Lots of clouds today.

A frontal boundary to our south will slowly lift northward today. As it does so, we may see a spotty shower. This morning, secondary roads are still damp and where temperatures are below freezing there may be a few slick spots. Patchy fog and drizzle is possible throughout the morning. Warm air will continue to move into the area on Monday before a cold front presses east on Tuesday bringing in a chance of scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

Today: AM spotty drizzle, fog and refreeze on the roads this morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High 37

Tonight: Spotty light rain. Cloudy. Low 31

MLK: Warmer! Mostly cloudy. High 50

Monday night: A few showers developing. Temps steady to slowly rising. Low 49

Tuesday: Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorm possible. High 58 Low 39

Wednesday: AM clouds, a little PM sun. High 47 Low 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 52 Low 40

Friday: Chance of showers. High 55 Low 45

Saturday: Mild. Mostly cloudy. High 59 Low 45