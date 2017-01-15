Thousands gather for ‘Ohio Sister March’ in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of people marched through Columbus Sunday as part of a nationwide women’s movement.

The Ohio Sister March is “the Ohio effort of the Women’s March on Washington,” according to the Facebook event page. 

The event is to give people in Ohio that cannot make the National March an opportunity to participate, organizers wrote on Facebook.

“The focus of this rally will be on how to protect our healthcare systems and organizations amidst the Republican attacks on these organizations and healthcare policies and how these issues directly intersect with women’s rights,” event organizers wrote on Facebook.

The march started on Washington Boulevard between W. Broad St. and Town St. at 1 p.m. It ends at the Statehouse, where those unable to make it to Washington can write messages and pin them on the backs of people who are attending.

The Women’s March on Washington is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 near the U.S. Capitol. 

 

