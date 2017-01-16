Astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon dies at age 82

CHICAGO (WCMH) – Gene Cernan, retired astronaut and the last man to walk on the moon has died at the age of 82.

NASA announced the news Monday afternoon.

Cernan was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 14, 1934.

Starting December 6, 1972, Cernan was the spacecraft commander of Apollo 17, the last scheduled manned mission to the moon for the United States, according to his NASA biography.

This last mission to the moon established several new records for manned space flight that include: longest manned lunar landing flight (301 hours 51 minutes); longest lunar surface extravehicular activities (22 hours 6 minutes); largest lunar sample return (an estimated 115 kg (249 lbs.); and longest time in lunar orbit (147 hours 48 minutes).

Cernan is the last man to have left his footprints on the surface of the moon.

Cernan retired from NASA in 1976.