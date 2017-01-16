Chicago Cubs visit White House in honor of World Series victory

WCMH Published:

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — With just four days before he leaves office, President Obama is hosting the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs at the White House.

Shortly after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in Game 7, President Obama tweeted Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon and asked him if he wanted to come to the White House before he left.

Maddon accepted the invitation, and with less than a week before President Obama leaves office, the team made the trip to Washington.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the team and the Obama administration worked to make sure the visit could happen before Obama left office. If the team had waited until the season started, the visit likely wouldn’t have taken place until June, when the Cubs are scheduled to play the Washington Nationals.

Obama said he was rooting for the Cubs during the World Series, even though he considers himself a White Sox fan. First Lady Michelle Obama is a life-long Cubs fan.

The 2016 World Series win was the Cubs’ first championship since 1908.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s