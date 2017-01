DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Fire investigators believe several car fires might have been set intentionally.

Crews responded to a car fire in the 300 block of Maryland Avenue at around 3 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived — they found heavy smoke and flames coming from three different cars parked in a driveway.

Neighbors say the area has a history of dealing with arson.

Officials on-scene say the heat damaged some of the vinyl siding; however, the fire didn’t spread to the inside of the home.