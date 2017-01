MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Four pets died in a house fire Monday night in Miamisburg.

Fire crews responded to the 700 block of Seibert Avenue before 8 p.m. The two adults and two children who live in the home are OK.

Two dogs, a cat and a lizard died in the fire. The fire displaced the family for at least a night. The Red Cross is helping them.

Authorities tell 2 NEWS they believe the fire started in the living room. It caused about $20,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.