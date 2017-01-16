High youth turnout at MLK Day march, closing banquet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The organization MLK Dayton, Inc. wrapped up a week of events to celebrate the iconic civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a closing banquet. This year’s theme ‘Still Standing’

From marches to banquets, thousands gathered to honor the legacy of Dr. King Jr. in the greater Dayton area.

Race relations and equality were high on the list of things those that participated said they want to see improved, but it was a discussion about non-violence, something that Dr. King strongly believed in, that stood out the most to the youth that attended some of Monday’s events.

“I think the youth really impressed me. I mean I am a part of the youth, but it surprised me that people my age came out at the youth discussion and they had really good points and they really involved with trying to prevent violence in the community,” high school student Ariel Scales said.

“It made us all proud because it was just seeing everybody come together for once and just coming together to celebrate one common thing. I think that was real beautiful,” High school student Iyana Smith said. She goes on to say, “Besides it being a day off from school, MLK day is a day to kind of remember everything that he wanted for the future and for the youth, so I think it’s important for the youth to celebrate MLK day.”

Close to 500 guest attended Monday night’s banquet including the Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, President of the Dayton Unit of the NAACP Derrick Foward, along with other community leaders and elected officials.