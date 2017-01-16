MLK’s message lives on in Dayton march

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “The people united will never be defeated,” was chanted as hundreds of people gathered in downtown Dayton for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Rally.

The people we spoke with said the iconic leader’s vision of social justice is just as important today as it was 50 years ago.

“Go forward. Go forward as a community. Doing big things in the community. Serving one another,” said Lafayette Billingsley from Dayton.

On this Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it’s all about remembering the struggle that so many fought for without violence and recognizing there is still work to be done.

“By coming together and recognizing that we have that work is important for us to keep at it. We will continue to keep standing, keep fighting and working to bring ourselves together,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

Race relations and equality is still something these participants want to see improved in the United States…some saying it can start with our president-elect, Donald Trump. He met with the oldest son of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to observe the holiday and talk about the civil rights leader.

“That’s great. At least he is taking a step in the right direction -I just hope he really engages the diverse community that is the United States of America that doesn’t single out one group over another,” said Adam Blake from Tipp City.

With every step, they hope to spread the message of acceptance and a picture of a more united states.

“We are all Americans at the end of the day. We’ve got to respect each other and get to know each other better to come up with solutions to the problems that plague us,” said Blake.