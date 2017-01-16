Mother, daughter charged with selling heroin out of home daycare

ROCHESTER, NY (WCMH) — Police said the mother-daughter duo was selling the heroin out of their home daycare.

Neighbor Richard Wescott told WHAM that there weren’t a lot of kids, but he’d see them from time to time. “Sometimes in the afternoon, you can hear them up there and everything. And once in a while they’d go on little marches down the roadside and everything.”

However, Shiela Detaeye, 52, and her daughter, Erin Siler were selling more than just daycare services, according to investigators.

Police said undercover officers showed up to buy heroin three different times, once with multiple children present. The daycare has been open for about two years.

“In a way it didn’t surprise me. There’s a lot of traffic going in and out, daytime, night time. Seems like the lights were on up there all the time so it didn’t seem natural in that regard,” Wescott told WHAM.

Both women were arrested and face several drug charges.