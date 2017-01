DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A shooting in Troy sends one man to the hospital Monday night.

According to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call, it happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Imperial Court at an apartment complex off State Route 55.

Police are questioning witnesses to figure out what happened. The man appeared to have been shot in the leg, and his injury is not life-threatening.

He was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center.