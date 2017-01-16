Over 50 college coaches, scouts checked out best HS players at Flyin’ to the Hoop

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The event showcasing the best high school basketball players in the nation and here at home wrapped up its final games Monday night

The 15th annual Flyin’ to the Hoop basketball invitational also brought in some of the nation’s top coaches looking for talent.

In the events 15 years, 35 players have gone on to play professionally, which is why so many college coaches stop by every year to check out the athletes from 37 teams playing in 20 games.

For the 15th year in a row, thousands came out to watch the #2 ranked showcase event highlighting the best and the brightest high school players in the country.

This year the games featured 2 girls’ basketball teams for the first time and gave away a $1,000 scholarship to one lucky player.

President and founder of Flyin to the Hoop Eric Horstman said he’s thankful weather did not impact this year’s games.

“We’ve had a packed house every day. I think different this year was the crowds were actually here early in the afternoon usually it’s a crescendo up, but we’ve had the crowds the entire time here,” Horstman said.

He said the annual event brings in roughly $2 million to the area each year as 20,000 people flock to Trent Arena to enjoy the games.