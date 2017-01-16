Rep. Turner on Trump inauguration, health care, and sequestration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Representative Mike Turner spoke at the MLK Day event Monday in Dayton, before heading off to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump January 20.

He stopped by WDTN to talk about both events, and we also asked him about health care and sequestration.

Last week, Congress took the first step toward dismantling the Affordable Care Act. “It’s about dismantling the regulatory aspect that makes insurance more expensive,” said Rep. Turner.

He said there are principles of Obamacare that have bipartisan support and he believes those should stay, including: coverage can’t be denied if you have a preexisting condition, children can stay on their parent’s plan until age 26, and the ability to obtain health insurance if unemployed.

“Congress is not going to take any action that is going to result in people not receiving health care coverage,” promised Turner.

The republican said he thinks there’s an opportunity to change the law to provide portability, where you can take your health insurance from one employer to another, and competition across state lines. “Right now that’s prohibited and I think that could help lower costs.”

Turner said he’s also working on the House floor to try to get the votes together to repeal sequestration, something he said Trump has said that he’s in favor of.

“It’s important for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and our ability to fund the military that we need,” said Turner.