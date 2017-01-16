Staff works to fulfill bucket list for shelter dog with terminal cancer

nbc_news_peacock By Published:

[facedbook_like_button]

MESA, AZ (KPNX/NBC News) — If your best friend had cancer you’d help him complete his bucket list. Now imagine your best friend is a dog.

Rocko is a shelter dog in Mesa, Arizona. He’s been surrendered twice and now has terminal cancer, so some staff and volunteers at the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control are working on his bucket list.

With Rocko’s health in decline they just wanted to make his end of life a little more exciting.

“We don’t know how much longer he has. So we’re trying to move as quickly as possible,” says Melissa Gable.

On Friday he got to ride in a fire truck, courtesy of Mesa Fire Station 218.

“What is it about Rocko? I don’t know. There is a big group devoted to him,” said Gable. “He’s got a big personality and that’s what drove a lot of us to him.”

“He still acts like a puppy. He doesn’t even know he’s sick. He likes to play fetch,” said Michael Mosteller, Rocko’s foster parent.

No one knows how much time the popular pup has left, but the shelter is doing all it can to give him the time of his life.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s