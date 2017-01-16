Yellow Springs deaths ruled a double homicide

Related Coverage Greene Co. officials investigating double homicide near Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County and Ohio Attorney General, Mike DeWine are investigating a double homicide in Yellow Springs.

DeWine confirms that the bodies of 44-year-old William Brown and 64-year-old Sherri Mendenhall were found outside of a Yellow Springs complex Sunday afternoon around 3pm.

Both victims were taken to Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab in Dayton, where autopsies were scheduled for Monday, January 16th.

Authorities say both Mendenhall and Brown had appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Anyone who has information on this homicide is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s office at 937-562-4819.